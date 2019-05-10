Brittany Leatham-Olney’s resume is guaranteed to cause double takes. The acute care coordinator at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton is 33 and has been a nurse for nearly 15 years.
No, that’s not a typo. Teachers in her hometown of Mesa, Arizona, realized that Leatham was bored with school and was starting to check out as a ninth-grader. So they helped her enroll in a trial program with Banner Health, a local health care system, that allowed students to take classes at a nearby nursing school during the fall, spring and summer while also attending high school. As a result, she got her nursing degree and high school diploma at the same time, cutting short her senior prom so she could go home and study for a big test the next day.
“Through all of this my parents supported me,’’ she said. “A year after I graduated, my mother graduated as a nurse, then my father a few years later.’’ Both parents work as nurses for the Phoenix, Arizona, Veterans Administration.
Leatham-Olney’s career path took her first to the Arizona Burn Center, where she spent 10 years working on medical-surgical, telemetry and intensive care units, as well as the emergency room. She also worked as a nurse educator, developing a lifelong love of teaching.
She, her husband and their two daughters moved to the Bitterroot in July, joining her mother-in-law, who had come to Montana 10 years before. “We fell in love with the Valley,’’ she said, and was drawn to Marcus Daly because “the leadership was so kind, the staff, so friendly.’’
A month after she arrived, she met Lynne Gilfillan, who nominated her. Gilfillan’s mother was hospitalized four times between August and November 2018. “Though scared and worried for Mom, I felt an overwhelming calm and assurance that she was in the best of care due to Brittany’s knowledge and exemplary nursing skills,'' Gilfillan wrote.
Leatham-Olney made it possible for Gilfillan’s mother to die at home, surrounded by family.
“She exuded love for her job as a nurse but also as importantly, love for her patient,’’ Gilfillan said.