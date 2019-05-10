For home health care nurse Danielle Melcarek, nursing is more than a job. And that, say those who know her, is what makes her stand out.
"We were fortunate to have Danielle as my husband's home health nurse for over six years until he died unexpectedly at the beginning of January,'' said Candy Holt, who nominated Melcarek. "During this time, Danielle was our rock. She was attentive, caring, compassionate and knowledgeable as she helped both of us navigate Neil's health challenges.
"Danielle answered every phone call, text and email message. She actively listened, made suggestions, thoroughly explained the pros and cons of the options and proactively enlisted assistants from other members of Neil's medical team,'' Holt said. " … Her confidence was contagious and provided welcomed reassurance as we navigated a journey through uncharted territory.''
The path to nursing for Melcarek, a nurse case manager for Partners in Home Care in Missoula, began in the back of her mother's van in Helena, where she would flip through her mom's drug guides and study her anatomy book to learn about the human body.
"My mom is also a nurse in Helena, so I was lucky enough to have her help gently guide me into the field of nursing,'' Melcarek said. "I have never been a squeamish person. … I also enjoy connecting with people. We all have struggles and in the end are very similar.''
She graduated with a degree in nursing from Montana State University in 2009 but said she was "lucky enough'' to have studied on the Missoula campus, so has lived in Missoula since 2007.
She spent the first few years working in long-term care, then transitioned to the operating room and post-op nursing for a few years before moving to home health as a case manager. Along the way, she got married and now has an 18-month-old son.
"I have enjoyed the one-on-one time that home health allows with each patient, as well as learning more about complex disease management,'' she said.
Her husband and son, she said are "my shining stars in what can sometimes be a hard and demanding career.''
Yet she cannot imagine doing anything else. "Nursing is my true calling.''