Katie Pierce wants to make one thing clear: This award reflects the work of all of her nursing colleagues on Providence St. Patrick Hospital's Missoula Infusion Center team.
She — and they — were nominated by Terry Rosin, who was diagnosed five years ago with Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent more than a year of chemotherapy on and off at the center.
"All of the nurses in the infusion center were supportive and encouraging during my treatment,'' Rosin said. "They took extra time to ask how you were feeling and any problems that you were having with the past treatments. They were compassionate to not just me, but all of the cancer patients I observed getting treatments.
"You have to be a special person to be a cancer nurse, knowing that when you come to work you are going to see patients in their 20s and elderly patients who are suffering from some type of cancer.''
When thinking of this "wonderful group of nurses,'' Rosin said he's reminded of a quote from Val Saintsbury: "Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.''
Pierce said she chose to work with cancer patients because family members have been affected by the disease.
"When I was a freshman in high school, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,'' she said. "I recall going to chemo treatments with her and the nurses going out of their way to care for her. They made each visit personal by asking about her family, interests, and life outside of cancer. They treated her like family.
"This is what I love about oncology — developing lasting relationships with patients and their families while helping them through difficult times. It's not uncommon for our patients to come back several years after finishing treatments, just to say hello.''
Pierce, who lives in Missoula with her husband, son, 5, and daughter, 3, discovered nursing at Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota, where she had transferred as a sophomore to be with her future husband, a football player there.
She started her nursing career in 2007 at the University of Iowa Hospitals as a pediatric hematology/oncology nurse. "I loved caring for pediatric cancer patients, but wanted to be closer to home," so she returned to Missoula and St. Pat's.