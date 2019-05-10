When it comes to keeping the 9,200 students at Missoula County Public Schools healthy and safe, Linda Simon is the first line of defense.
She has championed protocols to deal with everything from concussions to allergies to air quality and head lice. This year, said nominators Julie Robitaille and Hatton Littman, she and her team of five nurses and two assistants created "Medical Grab and Go Bags'' to make sure each school is prepared for medical emergencies.
Simon also plans to create a medical emergency team as part of every school's building crisis team. And, said Littman and Robitaille, she has secured both a grant and local funding to buy "Stop the Bleed'' stations for all schools.
"All of these projects,'' Simon's nomination said, "are in addition to her daily work of coordinating nursing services across the district in all 17 schools. Her experience and expertise are unsurpassed.''
Simon brings 40 years of nursing experience to her role as Health Service Supervisor for MCPS, which she joined in 1997.
She earned her nursing diploma at Wesley Passavant School of Nursing at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago, working first in mental health at the University of Chicago.
She and her husband Phil moved to Missoula in 1982, where Simon worked at St. Patrick Hospital, initially on the medical unit and then in intensive care for the next decade.
Her work quickly became a family affair. First her husband enrolled in Montana State University's College of Nursing. Now nephew Dennis, son Ryland and daughter Allison are all nurses, as well.
Ten years after joining MCPS as a nurse in elementary schools, earning honors as Montana School Nurse in 2005, Simon became the Health Services Supervisor for all nursing staff in the district.
She also has been an officer and board member for the Montana Association of School Nurses, a board member for the American Diabetes Association, first aid coordinator for the Montana Tour de Cure, a member of the Montana Kids with Diabetes Collaborative, a medical volunteer for 10 years at the ADA summer kid’s camp for 10 years, and has worked with the Board of Nursing to revise the nursing delegation rules.