For victims of sexual assault, Mary Pat Hansen is often the first step toward healing.
"At a time when I felt my most dirty, vulnerable and threatened, Mary Pat calmed me, supported me and even made me smile and laugh,'' said her nominator, Hillary Bard. "After being sexually assaulted, I went to First Step Resource Center for a 'rape kit.' Mary Pat was nothing short of a super hero.
"From answering the check-list of questions — having to remember specifics of everything horrible that happened — to the physical exam … Mary Pat was the best person I could have asked for.''
Hansen grew up in Wisconsin and went to Yale University, which allowed her to get her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing and become a nurse practitioner in three years.
She moved to Missoula with her husband and child in 2005, so he could attend graduate school at the University of Montana.
She said she was drawn to First Step, which opened in 2000 to see children and adults who've suffered sexual abuse, "because it was a work setting in health care where we have the time to provide holistic health care.''
She is currently the clinical supervisor, running day-to-day operations, supervising staff and training nurses across Montana to become Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
At First Step, Hansen said, "we aren't rushing through our patient evaluations. We are following their lead in what care to provide and how fast to move through our time together. We are able to address physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our clients.''
Based at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, First Step works closely with law enforcement, prosecutors, mental health professionals, child protection advocates and others to respond to sexual assault and abuse with an eye toward lessening the trauma of assault and taking a "first step" toward healing.
Bard, who is preparing to leave Missoula, said Hansen stuck with her through her years-long "battle for justice.''
"I'll always continue to heal; being a survivor is an ongoing journey,'' Bard said. "Who knows how my journey would have (gone) if it wasn't for Mary Pat's generous kindness and love.''