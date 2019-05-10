They call her "Nurse Nancy'' or, alternatively, "a quiet, soft-spoken angel,'' "the most gentle, caring, giving loving nurse on the planet'' and "the heart of our healthcare.''
Nancy Myers has left an impression in her 20 years at Mineral Community Hospital, where she works as a staff nurse covering the hospital and emergency department, manages the operating room and circulates in surgery and the endoscopy department.
It's where she met Diane Magone, who nominated her after Magone's father went into heart failure while being treated there a few years ago. "I called for help and Nurse Nancy came flying into his room, hooked him up to the necessary machine and revived him. Afterwards, she put her arms around me and said, 'You need a hug.' I will never forget that moment of loving compassion. That was the best hug I ever had.''
It's also where she met Mitzi Francis, who was a patient at Mineral Community seven years ago. She was quite ill and spent six days in the hospital, where "Nurse Nancy'' stood out. "She held my hand as I lay in the hospital bed crying from the pain,'' Francis said. "She made sure that I was treated like family.''
Francis now works as an executive assistant at Mineral Community. "And it's all because of Nancy and the care she provided me. I was treated like family as a patient and I wanted to be part of that family.''
Myers loves Montana, where her two grown sons, James and Brian, live. But it took a bit of getting used to. She moved to Superior the first week of October 1997 and went into the hardware store in long underwear, a turtleneck, a sweatshirt and jacket, only to hear the store owner talking about what a nice Indian summer it was.
The California native, who got her nursing degree from Victor Valley College in 1984, and spent time in Lake Havasu, Arizona, has adjusted to the winters and also to working at a rural hospital after doing public health, maternity and medical/surgical stints in Arizona and California.
"Rural nursing, I feel, is a specialty in itself,'' she said. "Working in a rural hospital has been the most challenging and rewarding job I've ever had.''