When asked to describe her co-worker Sarah Rohde at Village Health & Rehabilitation, the description was elegantly simple: “Sarah, she’s a wonder.’’
It’s no wonder what makes her so good.
“Nursing can be challenging in a lot of ways, but my goal is to try to help someone feel a little better each day, or give (patients) something to look forward to,’’ said the 1997 Montana State University nursing graduate.
Rohde began her career with Nightingale Nursing, where she worked with clients young and old in home health assignments around the region. “I learned a lot about myself and people in this time with home health,’’ she said. “I learned I could adapt to a variety of situations and think on my feet when needed.’’
She took a break from nursing from 2002 to 2009 after she married Andy Rohde and they had three children, a girl and two boys. Her family, her parents, and her two sisters and their families all call Missoula home.
Rohde said she wasn’t specifically looking to go into geriatric nursing when she re-entered the workforce, but has come to love it. “When I arrived at the Village, I found a strong team of nurses and a great place for me to learn a lot and further my nursing career,’’ she said.
But in addition to learning, she’s also teaching. “Sarah incessantly coaches and leads by example,’’ said co-worker Dee Strauss, who nominated Rohde.
As subacute unit manager, Rohde oversees a 56-bed unit and assists every rehab resident through the admission process.
“Sarah works tirelessly to find solutions to the challenges of our residents,’’ Strauss said. “She can be found hunting down a specialty air mattress or setting up a trapeze bar.’’ She even personally delivered medicine to the Bitterroot home of a patient who had to leave before his prescriptions were filled.
Rohde's colleagues cite her "can-do attitude'' and say she is always positive, makes residents and their families feel at ease and is "open to accepting whatever the day might bring.''
Added Annie Waylett, director of social services: "Sarah doesn't get rattled — ever.''