"Nursing has really evolved, especially in the last 10-20 years," Linda Barnes told the Missoulian.
Barnes, nursing program director and assistant professor at Missoula College, noted that the profession has changed as society has and as the focus has become caring for the entire patient. Nurses are educators as well, she noted. They teach patients and families how to care for themselves in addition to educating them about their disease process.
"Nurses are advocates for patients and families," Barnes commented.
In choosing students for her program, getting to know them is key. Barnes noted that the fire and compassion you see from a great candidate in an interview is something you wouldn't see in a paper application. Compassion is an important aspect of the profession, with nurses spending more time with patients than most other members of the care team.
Critical thinking and problem solving skills are also crucial to success in the profession.
"Nurses are constantly solving problems," Barnes said.
Great nurses also have strong leadership qualities. The shifts nurses work are often stressful, with long hours, few breaks if any and careful juggling of duties to ensure all patients get the best care possible.
"Patients are way sicker than they used to be," Barnes said. Many of the illnesses nurses deal with now are very complex, she elaborated. She added that it can be very difficult to care for numerous patients at once.
Nurses are resourceful, though, "and we'll figure out a way," she said.
Nationwide, a shortage of nurses are coming from both an increase in aging population and nurses retiring at a high rate. Barnes noted that challenges with the number of students allowed at clinical sites mean they cannot take every student who applies to the program. Some schools turn down as many as 80% of their applicants, she pointed out.
There are people who would be great nurses, but cannot get into programs and thus the industry as a whole has a challenge increasing ranks to care for the aging baby boomer population as well as replacing retiring nurses at the rate they are being lost, Barnes said.
By 2030, Montana is projected to have a demand for more than 12,000 nurses, according to a US Health Resources and Services Administration report from July 2017.
Payscale.com estimates the average hourly pay for a registered nurse in Montana at $26.72.
But pay isn't what motivates most nurses.
"Taking care of people is so rewarding," Barnes said. The job is never dull, with ever more to learn and do. The job also offers mobility to move up to positions with less physical difficulty for a profession that is almost always on its feet and higher paying positions too. The job itself doesn't get old.
"It's the best job I've ever had in my life," Barnes mused.