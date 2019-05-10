To celebrate National Nurses Week, The Missoulian and Ravalli Republic called on our community to nominate nurses that exemplify outstanding care, skill and passion to be awarded as Western Montana Nurses of the Year for 2019. We called on a panel of independent judges to select nine honorees from an impressive field of 82 wonderful nurses. Linda Barnes, nursing program director and assistant professor at Missoula College; Marcy Hanson, assistant campus director for Missoula at Montana State University's nursing program; and Nancy Delger, a retired RN with extensive western Montana health care experience. The judges combed through the nominations to select their top picks. Our Reader’s Choice selection was then selected through our online voting system.
All 10 nurses were honored at an event on May 7 attended by the nurses, their co-workers, families and community members. Each nurse received a certificate, flowers and a gift card to a local business.