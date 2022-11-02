October is upon us: Candy season brings nostalgia

What is your favorite candy? Milady says "Snickers." I say chocolate truffles — sugar-free. Or maybe a Whiz bar, with its old advertising jingle: "Whiz! the best nickel candy bar there izzzz!"

There is a powerful element of nostalgia involved. Candy is a major aspect of childhood and youth. We all love candy. The very cells of our bodies depend on glucose — sugar. In that sense, candy can be seen as the ur-food. But for some reason we don't seem to think of candy as food. It's a treat! Food is chow, fodder. The fact that both things are eaten, and all of it turned into sugar (glucose) doesn't make them the same.

As we grow older and our bodies get out of whack, the pursuit of sugar gets complicated. But we retain a warm feeling about the candy we loved as a child, even when we know we can't go there anymore. But hey! One candy bar? Can't we even have one lousy candy bar?

October is upon us: candy season. This month begins a period of angst for those of us who have to deal with things like Type II diabetes, diet issues, allergies and all the tribulations in that train. If you're on that train "one lousy candy bar" may not be the best idea. But one delicious small candy bar? Say, 15 grams of carbohydrates ... like one piece of Almond Joy.

I fell in love with Almond Joy. I once drove from Missoula to Michigan, stopping only for gas, noshing solely on Almond Joys from a big bag. By the time I got to Lake Michigan I was cured of Almond Joy lust.

An old friend of mine suggests the Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut mini bar. Utterly delicious, and they only have 3 g sugar/8 g carbohydrates total! Like an Almond Joy with only a third of the sugar and carbs. The key element is cassava syrup as the sweetener, an ingredient unfamiliar to me, but commonly used in the southern hemisphere of this planet. It has no distinct flavor, unlike honey or maple syrup, but that's not a bad thing. The other ingredients provide flavor. It could be something better to look forward to than the World Series, or Halloween, even.

And yet my fevered brain keeps conjuring up memories of Sanders Dark Chocolate Truffles. In 1875, Fred Sanders opened a candy store on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. I remember that store well. I can see it and smell it and I know just where the truffles display cabinet was. By the time I was on my own, Mr. Sanders had more than 50 stores. My grandmother was a Sanders, unrelated to Fred, sadly. The truly sad thing is that while "Sanders" candy still exists, it's owned by some other company and they don't do truffles.

I'm used to that kind of tragedy. The Whiz bar disappeared by the time I was a teen. It was a fine combo of fudge, marshmallow, peanuts and a chocolate coating. And it had that great jingle. That's what killed it. By 1950 or so, the cost of making a Whiz bar was such that it could no longer be sold for a nickel. A jingle with "dime," didn't rhyme. They moved on to lesser things. But I still dream of Whiz bars.

Candy month is here. I'm waiting for a shipment of Unreal mini bars. I'll pop one a day ... okay, two: one before lunch and one after dinner. And may all your candy dreams come true.