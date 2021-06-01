Officials: Woman fleeing DUI stop kills man in head-on crash

POLSON — A woman who fled a traffic stop for suspected drunken driving in Polson ended up crossing the center line of U.S. Highway 93 south of Pablo, striking a northbound car and killing its driver, Lake County officials said.

Ryan Lefthand, 35, of Ronan was killed in the crash just after midnight Thursday, Sheriff Don Bell said.

The woman was injured and taken to the hospital. Her name has not been released.

A deputy stopped the woman in Polson and identified her, but she drove away when she was asked to get out of the vehicle, Bell said.

The deputy did not pursue the woman's vehicle, but followed it before losing sight of it north of Pablo, Bell said in a statement. Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police reported seeing the vehicle traveling at least 100 mph (161 kph) when driving past the tribal complex.

The Montana Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

