Price improvement! Updated manufactured home features a spacious open living/dining area and kitchen, a good-sized main bedroom, a second bedroom with an attached 1/2 bath. The 13x20 canvas garage for all your toys or a large truck. Additional garden shed for lawn equipment. Lots of parking out front for multiple vehicles. The furnace and water heater replaced with energy efficient units and extra insulation was added. The home, is accessible off Hwy 12 in Lolo, in a quiet neighborhood close to Missoula. Best spot to live for the adventurer or outdoor lover offering miles of wilderness to explore. With Lolo Hot springs just up the road, as well as the historic Lumberjack saloon, you can hike, camp, fish, pan gold, pick huckleberries, mushrooms, soak in the hot springs and then catch some live music. Must be approved by property management. Application available through Garden City Property Management's website. Lot lease $350/month includes water, sewer, garbage and snow removal.