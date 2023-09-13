Potential owner financing! This home must be moved to a new location. Affordable mobile home in Missoula! This 2 bed, 1 bath, 986 square foot home is currently located in East Missoula. It includes a covered deck, large living room, and two large bedrooms - one of which can easily be converted into two bedrooms; making it a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Not attached to a permanent foundation. Can potentially be financed by 21st Mortgage. Contact Julia Capron at 406-518-1575 or your real estate professional for more information.