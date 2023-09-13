2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home in the Hollywood Mobile Park available now. What used to be two bedrooms has been opened up into one large bedroom and could easily be separated to make it 3 bedroom home. There are two assigned parking spaces and lot rent is currently $425 with a $38 water fee but could change with new tenant. The new owners must be approved though Caras Property Management prior to close. Sold as-is. Call Jeri Barta at 406-671-0402 or your real estate professional.