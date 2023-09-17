**Seller offering 1 year paid HOA's**The Riverfront Park Condo's offer a hassle free lifestyle! With beautifully maintained grounds, landscaping, foliage, and the most quaint water feature in the center of the quiet courtyard with wonderful views of the Clarkfork River. Easy access to the Good Food Store, or Reserve Str amenities. Elevator on site, walking trails along the river, ADA doorways, and this 2nd floor unit overlooks the well maintained courtyard with peeks of the river. This efficient modern condo has new carpet, new kitchen flooring, and fresh paint on the walls. Washer and Dryer included. The 10' ceiling height throughout the unit offers a spacious yet cozy feel. Bedrooms are spacious w/the master bedroom having an ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. The unit has AC, the elevator and stairway are just steps from your door as is your garage. The community has a common area for large gatherings available, as well as a small fitness center. Come check this one out.