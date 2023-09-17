Extremely well-done remodel of this quiet mid-town home. Beautiful and bright cook's kitchen with solid wood custom cabinets, slab granite countertops, all new stainless-steel appliances including a gas range with contemporary hood. All new bathroom, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, new interior and exterior paint, new roof and new electrical panel. Enjoy the basement paneled family room, office or hobby room with new carpeting. Two bonus areas as well in the basement ready for your custom touch. This home is flooded with natural light throughout. Large, level front yard space with mature trees and space for off street parking. You'll love this ready to move in home and all that mid-town has to offer, including being blocks from the Good Food Store, local breweries, and public transit. Contact Sky Johnson (406)261-9968, or your real estate professional.