This affordable, manufactured home in the heart of Missoula is a must see! The 2 bed 1 bath mobile home includes a shed, yard/patio, a newly sealed roof, updated bathroom, and new paint. As a bonus, this home is within walking distance of Missoula hotspots such as Burns St. Bistro, Draughtworks, and Freestone. It is also just 10 minutes from the University & Walmart and has a city and school bus stop nearby. 21st Mortgage will loan on this property! Call Julia Capron at 406-518-1575 or your real estate professional to set up a showing. Home is on a rented lot.