Centrally located upscale townhome offers panoramic mountain views from parquet-floored upstairs great room and deck with spiral staircases—down to ground-level patio and up to new roof, suitable for another deck. Perfect for dog-lovers with carpeted interior stairs and removable pet-door access to private/fenced backyard with patio. Upstairs, gorgeous cherry cabinets, desk, bookshelves and display case provide copious storage and visual appeal. Granite counters, new stainless appliances, and b'fast bar in kitchen. Master bedroom has custom closet with space for stackable W/D. Tiled floor, and walk-in shower in master bath. Double garage opens to main level with cork-floored foyer and bedroom plus tile-floored bathroom. Energy-efficient mini-splits up and down maintain even comfortable temperature; forced-air gas heat provides back-up. Townhome includes two exterior cameras and intercom. Close to Milwaukee Road Trail, downtown, University, and bus lines. New/replaced in past few years: interior paint, patio, water heater, appliances, roof, mini split heat pumps, carpet, insulated shades/curtains, EV charger.