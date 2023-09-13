Discover cozy and modern affordable living in North Missoula! This remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath manufactured home offers comfort and style. Enjoy the open floor plan, freshly updated kitchen with matching appliances, and a fenced backyard. Relax on the covered porch (front and back) and relish the convenience of city living with a peaceful vibe. Sale is for manufactured home only, land is leased for $450/month. Don't miss out—schedule a showing today! For more information and/or schedule your showing, please contact Heather at 406-253-7972 or your real estate professional.