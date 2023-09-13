Custom 4126 square foot 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on 8.16 acres in the heart of the Potomac Valley. Built in 2006, this zero-step entry home boasts tailor-made Black Walnut cabinetry and built-in's throughout. The chef's kitchen with oversized breakfast island features a copper sink, convenient pot filling faucet over the cooktop, wall oven, and size by side refrigerator. Designed with entertaining in mind, a large wet bar complements the kitchen in the open living area with bar seating for seven, a wine cooler, dimmable lighting, TV, and full-sized side by side refrigerator . Additional bonus room off kitchen currently hosts a pool table, and could be the ideal living room, theatre room, or den. Master Suite features ornate wood closets, doors to the back patio with hot tub, a full bathroom, and laundry room. Property also features two commercial shops, insulated and heated with three phase power. Catch trout out of Union Creek running through the south end of the property. With this property's proximity to Hwy 200, Commercial Opportunities abound. Great access off of the highway, loop drive way and loading dock. The 50X70 finished shop with office space and bathroom is also set up interior with water lines throughout. Second 6600 sq ft shop is soon to be sided and also has a bathroom. “Lush lands, framed by the mountains, and famous for their beef.” Opportunities don't stop at Commercial, bring your vision to transform this property into your ideal Equestrian Estate! Nearby Attractions: The Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area encompasses 43,761 acres and is a short 19 miles away where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the beauty of Montana's landscape and wildlife. This is winter range land for elk, white-tail, and mule deer. Wildlife viewing opportunities include Elk viewing from Clearwater Junction at dawn or dusk (with luck) during winter months. Bird watching from May 15 to mid-November includes the opportunity to see waterfowl, osprey, eagles, shorebirds, owls, cranes, curlews, and woodpeckers. Also, deer, badgers, coyotes, beavers and occasional black bears. Johnsrud Park is just 10 minutes away and is along the Blackfoot River. The day-use camp area provides a shelter, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, and baseball diamond. Gold Creek Campground, just 10 minutes away, offers 4 campsites with extensive hiking, biking, motorcycle and horseback riding opportunities. Trails from the campground and from near the campground access the Skalkaho Wildlife Preserve, Gold Creek, and the Easthouse National Recreation Trail. Fishing in area creeks or the North Fork Bitterroot; hunting for deer and elk in season.