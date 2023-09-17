Enjoy stunning views of the Bitterroot Mountains right outside your backdoor! This recently updated 3 bed/1.5 bath one-level home sits on 2.5 acres. Plenty of room for your toys, animals, or gardens. The kitchen has received a recent makeover, showcasing new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, an attractive butcher block countertop, large farm sink and convenient pullout sprayer. The open floor plan encourages your personal touch. Envision a spacious island with a breakfast bar as the perfect addition. You will find easy-to-maintain concrete floors and stylish light fixtures throughout. The living room features a ceiling fan for comfort and the bedrooms have integrated fan-equipped light fixtures too, adding a practical touch. Recent upgrades include new toilets, fresh interior and exterior paint, new electrical panel, and new cadet heaters. The mudroom leads to a convenient half bath and doubles as a laundry room featuring new washer and dryer. Some windows have been replaced to improve the home's look and energy efficiency. The detached oversized single car garage includes a new garage door, new windows and updated wiring. Built-in shelves will help keep you organized. This home offers a great opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Bitterroot where recreation abounds, with the ability to retreat to a comfortable, updated space. Come see it before it's gone! Call Cindy Waltz, 406-544-4245, or your real estate professional.