Working in Missoula yet want to be out of the hustle and bustle with a slower lifestyle in the Bitterroot Valley? 250 Hannaford offers the lifestyle opportunities we all move to Montana looking for. With a large backyard and a newly remodeled home, this Florence MT property provides everything you could want. The home itself has 1047 sq.ft on the. main level and a 1047 sq.ft basement with ample potential. Upstairs the kitchen has had plenty of upgrades including countertops, flooring, and a farmhouse sink. The living room features a wood stove (a cord of wood stays with the home) that gives that warm feeling in our long Montana winters. On just under half an acre, the yard is among the best part of the property. Outside you find a large garden, a darling chicken coop, multiple fruit trees, mountain views and a large back deck all encompassed in a privacy fence! Ravalli County with lower taxes! Contact Lyric Johnson at 406-381-2245 or your real estate professional for a private showing.