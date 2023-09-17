Montana perfect, this well-maintained and updated log home is located on a private 11.3± acre fire-wise wooded parcel with abundant wildlife and privacy yet is just minutes to Missoula and all its amenities. With an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and numerous decks and porches, you'll enjoy the Montana dream here. A private primary suite with updated bath, ceiling fan, and open seating area awaits and the two woodstoves supplement the propane heating and A/C system. The remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, an island and farm sink with great views. There's ample storage spaces and a cozy finished basement with a utility area. A covered breezeway leads to the oversized two-car garage with openers and as a bonus a to-be-completed 1600± sq ft shop awaits all of your toys and ideas. Included is a nice hot tub, a 4-wheeler with plow, utility trailers, a generator, and wood for the winter. This property has it all and is a rare find in today's market. Listed by John Herring