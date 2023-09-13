This stunning home, located in the Grant Creek Hills area, boasts custom finishes and has been remodeled to showcase timeless beauty throughout. As you enter the open foyer, you'll be greeted by a grand staircase and oak floors that extend into the gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, and dining area. The comfortable living room flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining areas, which then lead to a spacious formal dining room and living room complete with a cozy fireplace. The main level also features a convenient mud room with a large coat/media closet that connects to the two-car garage. Upstairs, you'll find an over-sized master bedroom with a fireplace for added ambiance. The en suite bathroom boasts heated travertine tile, dual vanities, a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and a separate room that serves as a grand walk-in closet with a custom-built island. An additional bedroom and a full bathroom complete the upper level. The walk-out basement is a fantastic space that features another living room with a fireplace, a full bathroom, storage space, and a workshop that connects to the garage. An additional bedroom and bonus room make it an excellent space for guests or family members. So many features to list, including hot water heat, central air, granite counter-tops, heated travertine floors, surround sound, an alarm system, underground sprinklers, and a wraparound composite deck with a metal black railing that's perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Complete with a landscaped, fenced yard provides a lovely outdoor space to enjoy. This home is truly a must-see and is ready for you to call it your own. Call/Text Rick Meisinger @ (406)240-6031 or your real estate professional for additional information and showing arrangements.