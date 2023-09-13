Welcome to 1003 Medicine Man Cluster located just minutes from the heart of beautiful Missoula, Montana. This stunning modern home offers the perfect blend of style, functionality, luxury, and natural beauty. With three spacious on suite bedrooms and 3.5 baths, there's room for both relaxation and entertainment. For the auto enthusiast the oversized 6-car garage is a dream come true. But what truly sets this property apart is the breathtaking mountain views, including that of the iconic Snowbowl. Imagine yourself sitting on the expansive deck watching abundant wildlife walk by as the sun sets behind the picturesque mountains. Whether you're enjoying the open-concept living spaces, one of the 2 kitchens, or any of the 3 outdoor entertaining spaces (including a fun indoor/outdoor combo space with a garage door opening) this property provides a sanctuary that you'll love coming home to. Don't miss this opportunity to experience Montana living at its finest. Please call Kevin Bailey at 406-544-5164 or your real estate professional.