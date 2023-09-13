Welcome to this exquisite executive home located in the desirable neighborhood of Prospect in Grant Creek. This luxurious 3 bedroom and 5 bathroom home is situated on an expansive 0.465-acre lot, boasting 5,716 sq. ft. of well designed living space. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open-concept connecting the living room, 2 dining areas, and true chef's kitchen which features an oversized island with a 6-burner Viking stove with griddle, wood flush refrigerator, 3 ovens, granite counters, and a walkthrough pantry with attached greenhouse. The main level also boasts hardwood floors and large windows throughout, allowing for plenty of natural light to flood the space. The deluxe dining area features a barreled ceiling and an ornate chandelier, adding to the grandeur of this home. The large primary suite is located on the main level and comes complete with access to a private deck, his and hers bathrooms, both with walk-in closets. The walkout lower level of the home features an additional living room with a wet bar, a dedicated wine room with custom built-in wine cellar with coffered ceiling, and 2 additional bedrooms. Multiple bonus rooms provide ample space for hobbies, home offices, or workout areas. Step outside onto the large wrap-around deck, partially enclosed with glass, and take in the views of the manicured landscaping and fenced-in garden. The property borders conservation land to the west, providing a sense of privacy and seclusion. This beautiful home is conveniently located near the amenities of Missoula, Snowbowl Ski Mountain, and other outdoor recreation. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this executive property your dream home.