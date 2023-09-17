The T.A. Price Condominiums are unique as one of very few historic brownstone projects in Missoula. They are located between the University of Montana and Higgins Ave/Downtown on the south side of the Clark Fork River. With easy access to ‘all things Missoula’ - local coffee shops, restaurants, Farmer’s Market, Grizzly sporting events, trails, river access and more……you cannot beat the location. This is an end unit and was stylishly remodeled from top to bottom in 2013 featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, tall ceilings, refinished wood floors, and many modern updates all while maintaining its original architectural design and character. The basement is 80% finished and offers flex use - workout room, rec room, office space, or significant storage space. This property includes a single car garage and an additional dedicated off-street parking space - all very hard to find in such a prime location. Short term vacation rentals APPROVED! Enjoy the convenient location, modern updates, historic character, storage, and parking at 231 S. 6th St. East. Contact Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537 or your real estate professional.