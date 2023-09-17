This beautiful custom log home on 25 acres has 3 beds, 2.5 baths a beautiful kitchen that's perfect for entertaining and spectacular views out of every window. Bordering Three Mile Creek, the back deck looks out over a beautiful, lush creek bottom, and to the west are panoramic views of the Bitterroot. The property on BRID irrigation, produces alfalfa hay, is fenced and cross fenced with 2 shops/outbuildings, riding arena and corral. Contact Stephanie Gardner 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional for a private viewing of this special property that offers views, creek frontage, agriculture and a place for your animals.