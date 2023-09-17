Close to Missoula and located in the Frenchtown School District is this charming 1 level, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on 1.0 acres. As you enter the home you will be greeted by the open concept living with the living room, kitchen and dining area all flowing together. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a panty. The dining room and living room are spacious with lots of windows for natural light. One the right side of the house is a bedroom. Next to this bedroom is the mud room/ laundry room with a half bathroom for guests. The mud room/laundry room has built in organizers for book bags, jackets and more. There is also a pet door to the outside. On the other end of the house are 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and the primary bedroom. The spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a full bathroom with dual sinks. On the exterior of the house is a quaint covered front porch. The back yard is fully fenced with an extra area for a dog run or garden. There are underground sprinklers and there is back porch as well for barbecuing and entertaining guests. Finally there is an unfenced area to the right of the house, for multiple possibilities/uses. Please call Alana Schaefer at 406.493.0066 or your Real Estate Professional.