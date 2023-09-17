Charming Manufactured home in a quiet community. The interior had new carpet, new laminate flooring, new interior doors, new light fixtures and a new updated bathroom in 2023. This manufactured double wide home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal dining room, kitchen, mud room, and living room. This home sits on 1.96 acres and has a private seasonal pond. The area is fenced for animals. The river is close for walks, fishing or floating. Spacious living area with plenty of natural light, an open concept kitchen and dining area is great for entertaining. Private backyard looking at a natural spring pond with year round birds and turtles. This information has been provided by the seller and has not been verified by the broker. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $375,000
