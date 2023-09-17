Looking for the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood? This 4 bedroom (could be 5) 3.5 bath home is the one! This home is bigger than it looks with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The main floor features the master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and nice bath w/jacuzzi tub and shower and main floor laundry room. Nice eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and door to back patio. Gas fireplace in the living room and beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and all new carpet. Downstairs is a huge family room or could be the 5th bedroom with a very nice bathroom (huge tiled shower) and large walk in closet. Double attached garage & U/G sprinkling. Located in desirable Lolo Creek Trails subdivision just minutes from Missoula.Listed by Kendra Richardson