This property offers an extraordinary amount of potential for any savvy builder or developer. Two single-family residences and 8 separate lots which total approximately 0.88 acres of land. Both residences and all land must convey together. The two residences are both two bed/one bath homes in good shape and currently function as rentals (one even offers a lower level studio space with a separate bathroom and entrance). The remaining land (approximately 7 lots) is currently being used as a mobile home park with seven lots leased and two more lot spaces available to lease. Explore the possibilities of owning two solid, leased homes on 0.88 acres of developable land (maximum zoning density of 11 homes per acre) ALL within 7 minutes of downtown Missoula and the UM campus. Radon: No Records