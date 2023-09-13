Welcome to 6140 Grant Creek Road! This property offers a unique private setting located up Grant Creek and provides a fantastic opportunity for you to make it your dream home. Situated on a sprawling 10.07 acre lot, this property boasts breathtaking mountain (Snowbowl) and valley views that will leave you in awe. With a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this spacious house provides ample room for comfortable living. The two upstairs primary suites offer a luxurious retreat, allowing you to unwind and relax in style. The wood floors in the kitchen and dining area add warmth and character to the space, creating an inviting atmosphere, as well as tongue & grooved ceilings. Two more bedrooms with a full bathroom are located on the main level. For added convenience, the laundry facilities are located on the main level, making household chores a breeze. There is a cedar lined sunroom located in the front of the home, that could also be used as a greenhouse. The large back deck provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying peaceful moments alone overlooking the Grant Creek Valley. Parking will never be an issue with the three car garage available, along with extra parking for your convenience. The unfinished basement offers endless possibilities for customization according to your needs and preferences. This property is equipped with central air conditioning, water softener, and central vacuum system to further enhance the ease of maintenance and day-to-day living. In addition to the impressive features within the house itself, this property offers an abundance of storage options with over 11 sheds available. Whether you need space for gardening tools or outdoor equipment, you'll have plenty of room to store it all. Located in a desirable area, this property delivers both privacy and easy access to the modern amenities of Missoula. Enjoy the tranquility of country living while still being within reach of schools, shopping, restaurants, Missoula International Airport, Snowbowl ski area, and more. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a slice of Montana. Call Kris Hawkins, 406-396-6542, or your real estate professional today. Open House Sunday, 8/20 from 1-3 PM.