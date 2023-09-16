Step into a piece of Missoula's history with this iconic home originally built in 1921, located in the sought after University district. Characterized by its enduring charm and impressive modern updates, this residence is a true gem in the heart of Missoula. The brick exterior adorned with stone accents exudes classic craftsmanship and sets the stage for what awaits within. Situated on a 8,276.4 Sq. Ft. corner lot, this spacious property offers both elegance and room to roam. With a sprawling 3,991 Sq. Ft. of living space, this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Its craftsman-style architecture is complemented by gleaming hardwood floors throughout, creating an inviting atmosphere that welcomes you home. Large windows adorn the home, inviting natural light to cascade throughout the interior, brightening every corner. The spacious living room, graced with a gas fireplace, provides the perfect setting for gatherings and relaxation. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring leathered granite countertops, a 4-burner gas stove with grill, and ample cabinet space. Whether you're preparing culinary delights or enjoying a casual meal, this space accommodates your every need. Ascending to the 2nd level, you'll find the well-sized primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, creating a sense of openness and tranquility. The 2nd level bathroom is a true oasis with a custom-tiled walk-in shower, quartz countertops, and even a sauna for ultimate relaxation. The lower level offers versatility with an additional bedroom and bathroom, along with a large open concept space currently used as a home gym. This area can easily adapt to your specific lifestyle needs. Outside, the manicured landscaping and mature trees provide a picturesque backdrop to the property. The backyard is a private retreat, featuring a patio, a charming gazebo, a privacy fence, and a hot tub???an ideal setting for outdoor entertainment and relaxation. Location-wise, this home is a true standout. Situated close to the University of Montana, the Clark Fork River, and the vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment options of downtown Missoula, you'll enjoy the convenience of city living with the tranquility of this historic neighborhood.