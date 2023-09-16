Just two blocks from the University of Montana’s main entrance and on the neighborhood’s grandest street, you'll find a one-of-a-kind property. Welcome to 400 and 402 University Avenue. 400 University Avenue is a 1910 classic brick home on a corner lot, and it has been totally renovated. The 2021 restoration retains early 1900s architectural details but has established the home as a truly modern living space. Think open and simple layout and fixtures. Think new. Think historical. Think beautiful. The restoration followed professional architectural plans that included moving the original staircase to open up passage on the main floor and adding new bathrooms, a galley kitchen, eye-catching windows, and more. You won't find a more modern flow and interior design that also preserves a classic Craftsman feel. This property was intentionally designed/remodeled to be the perfect home for aging in place. As you walk through the front door to the1700+ sqft main level, you step into an entryway open to both the living room and dining room. From the dining room, you move through a five-foot opening (which can be closed by a set of double pocket doors) to a brand new kitchen featuring large east facing windows, stainless appliances, an abundance of custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and marmoleum flooring. Two nice-sized main-floor bedrooms feature beautiful wood trim and generous closet space. One bathroom with zero-step shower and one half bathroom complete the main level living space. Under-the-stairs storage is an added bonus. Finally, the new laundry/mudroom addition is located at the back of the house off the kitchen, and leads to a back entry. Upstairs features a spacious bedroom suite with full tub/shower bathroom, plus a bonus room/office, a sitting area, and under-the-eaves storage areas.The 1697 sqft unfinished basement houses mechanicals and offers lots of potential for maybe a wine cellar or sauna, or whatever you choose. Current use is as storage space. All of the mechanical–plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances–were installed new in 2021. Seller is providing a recent independent home inspection, which confirms the home's and it's mechanical systems' excellent condition. Outside, a stunning wrap-around porch facing University and Hilda Avenues invites you to relax and chat with friends and neighbors. It provides an outdoor living room and an entertainment space. Between the house and garage/ADU is a stamped concrete patio that offers a private area for grilling and more. 402 University Avenue is a brand new, beautifully appointed, 592 sqft, one bedroom, one bath Accessory Dwelling Unit(ADU) located above the 713 sqft detached, double garage. The finished, heated garage can serve either the main house, the ADU, or both. Additional off-street parking adjacent to the alley and garage allows space for two more vehicles. Rare and nice having 4 offstreet parking spots in the U area! High ceilings and quality finishes are found throughout both homes. The house is wired for security cameras. Wiring allows shared internet service for the two dwellings, if desired. Really, there are too many amenities to list here. Please see a list of improvements in associated documents. DVG Architecture plans are available upon request. Walk, bike, or take public transportation everywhere from the property. This heart of Missoula location is not only steps away from campus, but also convenient to downtown, the Clark Fork River, hiking trails, shopping, bakeries, Hip Strip restaurants, cafes, brewpubs, medical facilities, schools, churches and all amenities offered in our river city. Do come to see 400 and 402 University Avenue soon. Enjoy the online tour, but in-person or virtual viewing will be the best way to fully appreciate this property. Please contact Vickie Honzel at 406-531-2605 or your real estate professional. You will be glad you did.