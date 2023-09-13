Welcome to Circle H Ranch, a private community near Lolo National Forest. 1002 Chief Joseph is an exquisite Montana Craftsman Rancher with postcard views. This delightful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home truly has it all! Initially, you will be welcomed by a zero entrance way into gorgeous rustic interiors. The main-level is a comprehensive design to include everything you need! The open floor plan allows for a smooth flow through the living, dining and kitchen areas. Off the entryway is the perfect set-up for an office/study with access to a private deck. The living room features a river-rocked fireplace and vaulted ceilings adorned with wood beams, the chef’s kitchen is fully-appointed with premium stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a pot-filler, commercial-sized refrigerator, two wall ovens, breakfast bar, island, custom cabinets, deep walk-in pantry and access to a brand new covered deck with majestic views! These panoramic views will not be hindered on the new composite deck with its deluxe glass railing system and a BBQ stub is provided so you won’t miss out on grilling. Additionally, the main-level includes a guest bedroom with an ensuite and a master bedroom with two walk-in closets, walk-in shower, two separate vanities and an oversized soaking tub with impressive scenery from the picture window. To complete the ease of all your essentials on the main level, you’ll find a spacious laundry/mudroom located off the zero-entry three-car garage that leads directly into the kitchen. The high efficiency front loading washer and dryer, utility sink, storage/coat closet, bench, and plenty of counter space will make laundry, cleanup and storage a breeze. As an added bonus, you’ll find a hidden room off of the garage with a sauna and area for a home gym; perfectly suited for your wellness escape. The lower-level offers a fully finished walk-out basement; the ultimate retreat for entertainment! You have endless leisure opportunities; watching your favorite shows in the home theater, lounging on the patio, shooting pool by the wet bar or sipping a smooth glass of wine in the temperature controlled wine-cellar. Beyond the entertainment areas, you’ll have plenty of room for visitors with two guest bedrooms and bathrooms. The low-maintenance, attractive landscape is as easy on the eyes as on the back. The mature trees are ideally proportioned for privacy without compromising your views. Easy commute to downtown Missoula, Lolo National Forest, Snowbowl, shopping, dining, schools and medical. Your future self will thank you for acting on this one! The lower-level offers a fully finished walk-out basement; the ultimate retreat for entertainment! You have endless leisure opportunities; watching your favorite shows in the home theater, lounging on the patio, shooting pool by the wet bar or sipping a smooth glass of wine in the temperature controlled wine-cellar. Beyond the entertainment areas, you’ll have plenty of room for visitors with two guest bedrooms and bathrooms. The low-maintenance, attractive landscape is as easy on the eyes as on the back. The mature trees are ideally proportioned for privacy without compromising your views. Easy commute to downtown Missoula, Lolo National Forest, Snowbowl, shopping, dining, schools and medical. Your future self will thank you for acting on this one!