Introducing a breathtaking opportunity to own a Mountain Modern masterpiece, nestled within the coveted Canyon River golf course community of Missoula. This exceptional, to-be-built home stands as a canvas, awaiting your personal touch to transform it into the home of your dreams. Crafted by the esteemed Gooden Construction, this home promises to be a paragon of luxury and sophistication. Situated on an 0.34 acre lot, this residence offers the ideal setting for an exceptional living experience. This custom home boasts a sprawling 4,310 Sq. Ft. of exquisitely designed living space, spread across 3 meticulously planned levels. With 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this residence seamlessly blends opulent living with contemporary style. The interiors exude a seamless fusion of form and function, with high-end fixtures and finishes gracing every corner. Sun-drenched spaces abound, courtesy of the expansive windows that not only infuse the home with natural light but also frame the awe-inspiring mountain vistas. The main level unveils an open concept layout, seamlessly connecting the living room, dining area, and an impeccably designed kitchen. This culinary haven will feature a generous island with an eating bar, complemented by top-of-the-line appliances that cater to the aspiring home chef. Promising ultimate comfort and privacy, the primary suite resides on the main level, offering direct access to a covered deck where you can bask in the tranquil surroundings. The attached bath is a sanctuary, complete with a soothing soaking tub and an expansive walk-in closet to accommodate even the most extensive wardrobes. Ascend to the top floor to discover an office space that opens to a private balcony, where inspiration and fresh air seamlessly intertwine. The lower level is a haven for relaxation, hosting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a guest suite. Unwind in the lower-level bathroom's sauna, embracing relaxation and rejuvenation. Entertainment and leisure find their ultimate expression in the lower-level living room, boasting generous dimensions, storage solutions, and direct access to a covered patio. Accommodate your vehicles and hobbies in the attached 3-car garage, ensuring convenience and functionality. Relish in Montana's awe-inspiring beauty from the covered deck that graces the main floor. Here, your outdoor space is an extension of your luxurious abode, a sanctuary to enjoy serene mornings, picturesque sunsets, and everything in between. Embrace the chance to tailor every facet of this to be built home to your preferences, all while residing in the sought-after Canyon River golf course community.