Welcome home to 6155 Wildcat Rd, where you will find an extraordinary living experience nestled in the iconic Upper Rattlesnake area of Missoula, Montana. This remarkable property includes 3.14 acres within ten minutes of downtown Missoula, yet a short walk to an exceptional network of hiking, dog walking, mountain biking, Nordic skiing, and horseback riding trails in the 28,000 acre Rattlesnake Wilderness Area. Radon: Well Log Available The property features a small three-stall barn, tennis court, two private wells, and long-standing water rights to Rattlesnake Creek dating back to the 1800's. Approximately two acres of the property is planted in Lavender, creating potential for a successful agricultural enterprise with opportunities for ensuing property tax exemption benefits, as well as the possibility for a crop share endeavor. This beautiful 4800 sq.ft. residence features expansive windows providing wonderful light throughout the day, hardwood floors, timber framed accents and vaulted ceiling in the main living area, a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a spacious primary suite and ensuite with a roomy walk-in closet, additional bedrooms, and three bathrooms. The sunroom, originally designed for an art studio, has electrical prepped for a pottery kiln that could sit outside under the covered patio adjoining this room. This would also be the ideal space for an office, workout or meditation area. This, and the screened in porch are both located on the South side of the house and each have separate access to the backyard. At the end of the wide hallway is the door to the attached garage. They are separated into a single stall and an oversized double with a workshop area. Both spaces are separately heated and electric is available to set-up for charging electric vehicles. The lower level includes a family room, two bedrooms, a bathroom with walk-in steam shower, an additional laundry room, storage, and the mechanical room. Missoula is a unique and special place with outstanding outdoor experiences from renowned fishing and water activities on the three rivers that converge in the area, access to National Forest, and public recreational areas. The city is home to the University of Montana and a new library that was awarded the best in the world. Residents and guests enjoy a vibrant art and music scene, several wonderful farmers markets (May through part of October), world-class museums, and community events throughout the year. Missoula consistently ranks high in national surveys for its quality of life and recreational opportunities. Listed by Jen Clement.