4bd/1.5 bath home in Lewis and Clark on a large fenced lot! This home features wood floors on the main level, an efficient kitchen, vinyl siding, arched doorways and great natural light. The bathroom on the main floor will have a new shower pan, shower rod, window kit, and new hardware prior to closing. There is plenty of room to build a garage, and the storage shed is included. Easy to show! Call Shannon Hilliard at 406-239-8350 or your real estate professional today!