Incredible picturesque panoramic valley views from this mid-century modern charmer, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, backing the Highlands Golf Course. This hard to beat location is great for light lovers and weather watchers with large picture windows and northwest and northeast facing backside that takes in evening sunsets, Rattlesnake wilderness views, and the Missoula valley in between. Endless opportunities can be found in this home with a few updates or a large expansion. In addition to over 2900 sq ft of living space this home includes an indoor pool room, which make long winter days just a little bit shorter. If a pool isn't at the top of your list, the additional indoor space would be amazing for other hobbies, additional bedrooms, a rec room or entertaining space, with a few modifications. Move in now and live carefree as presented or bring your updating vision.