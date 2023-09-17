Welcome to 167 Fairway Drive. This 4-bedroom, 3- bathroom home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, walk-out basement, wrap around deck and more. The ensuite occupies the 2nd level and has his and hers closets, walk in shower and sitting area overlooking the main level living room, and its own balcony offering views that inspire. The main level features include ample kitchen area with a breakfast bar and dining area. The living room has vaulted ceilings and access to the wrap around deck. This level also has two bedrooms. The lower level has the 4th bedroom along with a great bonus room and family room. The home offers an abundance of natural lite, great views of the bitterroot mountains in the distance and has tons of storage space as well as a heated 2-car garage. For additional information or for your private showing call Brett Wallace at (406) 240- 6615 or your Real Estate Professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $778,000
