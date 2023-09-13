A Must See!! Located in the Stella Blue Subdivision in Lolo, this beautiful 5 bed/3 bath home has everything you could want. Open concept living with floor to ceiling rock fireplace in living room. Primary bedroom on main floor with vaulted ceilings, double closets (one large walk-in), double vanity with double-headed tiled shower, and a jetted soaker tub with breathtaking views. Two more large bedrooms on main floor, as well as laundry. Walk out the sliding glass doors from the dining room to a beautiful, newly installed deck with custom railings. Downstairs you will find two more large bedrooms, and an expansive family/multi-purpose room that leads out to the fully fenced backyard. This home also comes with an attached 3 car-garage plus much more! Come see this gorgeous home for yourself!