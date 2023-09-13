Welcome to this stunning custom home located just minutes from Missoula. This spacious property features 4,475 Sq. Ft. of beautiful living space, offering a perfect combination of elegance and comfort. With 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, this home provides ample space. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the timeless beauty of hardwood flooring throughout the main level, complemented by wood detailing that adds a touch of rustic charm. The inviting living room features a magnificent stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace, creating a cozy ambiance for gatherings and relaxation. The large kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring granite counters, a large island with a 6-burner gas stove and eating bar, a gorgeous tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and a convenient pantry. Meal prep will be a delight in this functional and aesthetically pleasing space. The primary suite is on the main level, offering a serene retreat. The attached bath has dual vanities featuring beautiful tile counters, a jacuzzi tub, a custom-tiled shower, and a spacious walk-in closet, providing a haven of comfort and convenience. Additional amenities include a mudroom and laundry room conveniently located off the attached 2-car garage, ensuring a seamless transition from outdoor activities to indoor living. Heading upstairs to the 2nd level, you will find 2 well-sized bedrooms and a tastefully designed bathroom, providing privacy and comfort. The walk-out lower level offers another expansive living room featuring a stone fireplace, creating a warm and inviting space for guests. Adjacent to the living room is a wet bar complete with a kegerator, perfect for entertaining. Additionally, 2 more bedrooms and another bathroom can be found on this level, providing versatility and space for various lifestyle needs. Stepping outside, you will be captivated by the well-maintained landscaping and the presence of mature trees, creating a picturesque setting for outdoor activities and relaxation. The backyard deck and patio offer a tranquil space for enjoying the beauty of nature and hosting gatherings. A detached 2,100 square foot shop with 3 bay doors offers ample space for storage, hobbies, or potential business ventures.This property also benefits from bordering 1 acre of HOA community land.