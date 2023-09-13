The moment you enter this thoughtfully designed home, situated on a cul-de-sac on Hole 12 of The Ranch Club, you can tell no detail was overlooked. From the dramatic entry w/designer light fixtures, to the cozy yet impressive living room and kitchen suited perfectly for entertaining, you will know you have found your home. The kitchen has custom Amish crafted cabinetry, a butler's pantry, concrete finished hood (and fireplace) done by a prominent local artisan and floating shelves to display your collections/decor. The spectacular views out the dining+living room windows invite you to sit and take them in, while enjoying the calming design inside and throughout.The lower living area is large and bright with ample space to continue to customize. A bar or entertainment area could be added. There is also a bonus room currently being used as a gym, but could be a great hobby room or additional storage area. Call Stephanie 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional for a private viewing.