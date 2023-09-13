Step into architectural luxury with this custom built home, designed by renowned architect, Jon R. Sayler. Constructed with the utmost attention to detail, this property rests on 2+ acres in the highly coveted Rattlesnake neighborhood. The interior boasts tall, stunning windows that flood the home with natural light. The heart of the home includes a large kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinets throughout that flow into two separate dining & living areas. In between all of this is a centrally located office space. Upstairs is the primary suite featuring a large soaking tub & double sided fireplace. Downstairs is the second living area with 3 beds & 2 baths, one of which has it's own ensuite. The basement has ample storage with a secure vault & exit leading out the heated & plumbed garage. Outside, you have a shop & private patio with views of the surrounding wildlife. The Rattlesnake is filled with trails that can be accessed out your back door including Waterworks & Ridge Trail Loop.