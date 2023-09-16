UNIVERSITY CHARM // Own a piece of Montana history with this sweet Radford Craftsman home. Built in 1912, this home exudes timeless character, in a prime location that's just steps away from the city's vibrant cultural scene and the University of Montana. Historic Charm: This Craftsman house is a true testament to the craftsmanship. From the distinctive gabled roofline to the detailed woodwork, every inch of this home tells a story of a rich architectural heritage. Lush Landscaping: The property is embraced by newly landscaped yard surrounded by mature trees, vibrant blooms, and a welcoming front porch to enjoy the breezy fall evenings. The backyard offers a private oasis, perfect for open air dining and fun weekend gatherings. Inviting Interiors: Step inside to discover a warm and inviting interior, where original hardwood floors, original trim work and hardware to create an ambiance of comfort and nostalgia. The layout effortlessly flows from room to room, offering both formal spaces for entertaining and cozy nooks for relaxation. Modern Amenities: While preserving its historic allure, the home is equipped with modern amenities for today's lifestyle. A thoughtfully updated kitchen features stainless steel smart appliances and ample cabinetry ensuring the perfect blend of functionality and charm. Restful Retreats: Downstairs you will find one bedroom or office with the main floor bath attached. Upstairs, discover four well-appointed bedrooms with ample natural light. The upstairs bathroom is newly renovated with fresh and tasteful finishes that provide an upgraded feel. Ideal Location: Situated in the heart of Missoula University District, this home provides easy access to the University of Montana, our city's vibrant downtown, the Big Dipper, multiple outdoor markets, and endless hiking and recreational opportunities that make this area truly unique. Parking and Storage: A detached garage provides space for your vehicles and additional storage, while the spacious driveway offers 2 parking spaces for guests or an RV and a tesla charging station. This residence is located within the city residential parking district. This Craftsman residence is more than just a home; it's a piece of Missoula's history waiting to be embraced by its next fortunate owner. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a slice of architectural artistry in one of Montana's most desirable locations. Contact June Murray at (406) 531-0627 or your real estate professional today to schedule a private tour.