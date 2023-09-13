Currently home to famed Montana artist Monte Dolack and his wife Mary, Missoula’s Gibson Mansion is replete with history and stories to tell. Monte and Mary are the 14th owners of this iconic Missoula home, and likely the first to transform the third-story living quarters into an idyllic studio for Monte to continue his decades-long career of creating graphic art for his worldwide audience. The Gibson mansion was designed in 1903 by Montana’s most well-known architect, A.J. Gibson. Conceived as a single-family residence by Gibson, the home has had numerous iterations before being returned to its original purpose by the Dolacks. The home was moved to its current location in 1979, and intensively restored beginning in 2001. Many of the home’s original design details remain, including the intricately detailed exterior, leaded stained-glass windows, parquet floors, cast iron fireplaces, and of course the magnificent grand staircase. While the scale of the home is imposing, there is an undeniable warmth and coziness to this Victorian masterpiece. From the impressive entry of the home, the beautiful library with views onto the vast gardens and a warm fireplace greets all who enter. A second space for gathering, currently used by the Dolacks as a music room, features a fantastic Venetian glass chandelier acquired by Monte and Mary during their travels in Italy. The dining room feels intimate, but is scaled appropriately for the large gatherings the home can accommodate, and the kitchen is full of modern updates. On the second floor, accessed by either the grand staircase, or the secret kitchen staircase, there are four spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The belle of these rooms is located at the front of the house and features an outer sitting room with French doors opening onto the second story balcony. The third story has been completed with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, and access to a balcony that overlooks the garden. The space is sure to retain the historic mark of having been Monte Dolack’s studio in recent years. Although centrally located in the heart of Missoula, the grounds include over a half-acre of beautifully-kept gardens, on two separate lots, situated for privacy. Unexpected amenities in this historic home include an Electric Vehicle charging station, 7 mini-splits for high-efficiency heating and cooling, a full basement for projects and storage, an outdoor, fully plumbed bathroom building, and a new gas meter appropriate for a generator. Truly an offering not to be missed. For additional information please contact Julie Gardner at 406-532-9233, or your real estate professional.