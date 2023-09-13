Welcome to your dream home nestled in a private community in the popular Rattlesnake neighborhood in Missoula. This remarkable property spans an expansive 15.55 acres of pristine woodland, offering a serene setting while still being conveniently close to Missoula's amenities. As an added bonus, the property is enveloped by city land, ensuring ultimate privacy. This architectural masterpiece draws inspiration from the renowned design concepts of the prestigious Greene & Greene architecture firm. The craftsman style home boasts impeccable attention to detail, featuring exquisite tamarack wood detailing and built-ins throughout, showcasing the true craftsmanship of the residence. With over 4,700 Sq. Ft. of thoughtfully designed living space, this residence offers an abundance of room to live and entertain in style. The home showcases a captivating custom wooden spiral staircase, a striking centerpiece that adds elegance and character to the interior. Complementing the staircase, the home features cherry wood flooring, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows can be found throughout, infusing the home with natural light and providing breathtaking views of the surrounding woodland. The kitchen is a chef's dream, offering a spacious layout with granite countertops, a convenient breakfast nook, and a four-burner gas stove. A walkthrough pantry adds to the functionality of the space, ensuring effortless organization. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling rock-clad fireplace, offering a cozy retreat for those cooler Montana evenings. A catwalk on the 2nd level overlooks the living room, providing an architectural element that adds visual interest to the home. The 2nd level is home to the primary suite, a sanctuary that exudes luxury and comfort. Boasting numerous windows, the suite is bathed in natural light, while an arched ceiling with wood paneling adds a touch of sophistication. The attached bath features tile countertops that match the tiled walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms on the 2nd level provide ample space for family or guests. For additional space, the lower level offers an inviting 2nd living room, perfect for gatherings or leisurely relaxation. This level is seamlessly connected to the attached 3 car garage, ensuring effortless access and functionality. Additionally, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom can be found on this level. Step outside and be greeted by the property's breathtaking exterior. A large partially covered deck invites you to relax and revel in the natural beauty of the surroundings. Manicured landscaping enhances the aesthetics of the property, while mature aspen trees offer shade and a sense of tranquility. As a resident of this private community, you will have access to desirable amenities, including an outdoor pool and tennis court, providing the opportunity for an active and enjoyable lifestyle. Furthermore, outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the property's proximity to a wealth of recreational opportunities, while downtown Missoula is a mere 15-minute drive away, granting easy access to its vibrant culture, dining, and shopping scenes.