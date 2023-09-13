A must-see, this immaculate equestrian estate on 20 acres was built and designed by an award-winning builder. Over 6,000 sq. feet of living area between the main home and barn apartment. The main home includes 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a large 3 car garage. The barn has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you are seeking an estate with the 'Montana Lodge/Resort' feel, this is it. Relaxing in a steam shower, warming up by the wood fire, entertain in a Chef's dream kitchen, or simply reading a book with wildlife coming to visit you! No expense or detail was spared in the design and construction of the home, barn, and grounds. Only 30 minutes south of Missoula, you will enjoy access to all the amenities offered there, yet reside in an amazingly secure (electric gated entry) and private environment, on this gently sloping, forested property. You would be truly surrounded by nature and wildlife such as deer, turkeys, and other species. Unlike the adjoining County, you can enjoy a real wood-burning fire in the amazing stone fireplace. Access into this property is through a beautiful tree-lined road, over a bridge, and then into this estate. This property does not adjoin the main road which further ensures privacy and seclusion. Live water (via an irrigation ditch) flows all year long on the corner of the property to ensure access to horses or other livestock. Ample room here to add a covered arena and additional buildings. Sellers will consider partial owner financing at a reasonable rate for qualified buyers.