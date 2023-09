Remarks: A rare offering backing to Greenough Park with immense potential. Continue the tradition and enjoy this property as a private retreat with an estate-style home or bring your vision to create an opportunity for multiple building sites/homes. Development potential on this 1.46 acre gem in the RT10 zoning district of the west side of the Rattlesnake Valley. Contact Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537, or your real estate professional. Radon: Well Log Available